Police: Boston man arrested on weapons charges after fleeing officers on moped

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested on a weapons charge Thursday morning after police say he tried to discard a gun after fleeing from officers on a moped.

Officers patrolling the area of Freeman and Charles streets about 9:45 a.m. spotted a man riding a moped without a helmet in the wrong direction on Charles Street, according to Boston police.

The man, later identified as Sharron Baskin, 20, allegedly proceeded to drive on the sidewalk of the MBTA’s Fields Corner bus terminal before jumping off the moped on Topliff Street and fleeing from police on foot.

After he was placed under arrest, police say they found a loaded High Standard R-100 .22-caliber revolver near the steps where he was standing.

Baskin is expected to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

