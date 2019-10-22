Police: Boston man barricades self in home after threatening locksmith with gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing gun charges after threatening a man changing his locks with a firearm and barricading himself in his apartment Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a gun on Hildreth Street at 5:15 p.m. found a man who said he had been hired to change the locks in an apartment building, police said. One resident objected and threatened the man with a handgun, police said.

When police searched the area they allegedly saw a man matching the description of the suspect in the backyard. The man allegedly dropped a gun on the ground, jumped over the rear railing of a porch and barricaded himself in an apartment.

Members of the BPD SWAT team eventually broke into the building and arrested Victor Ryland, 54. Police allegedly found a loaded 9mm Beretta handgun in the backyard.

Ryland will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

