Police: Boston man caught stuffing heroin in mouth resists arrest, bites officer

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man caught stuffing bags of heroin in his mouth resisted arrested, spit at police and bit an officer while at a downtown booking desk Tuesday, officials said.

Officers conducting an investigation at Chinatown Park near Surface Road and Essex Street observed a man quickly stuffing several small individually wrapped plastic bags, believed to be heroin, into his mouth as they approached him for questioning, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old James Turner, began to physically resist and fight with the officers when they attempted to take him into custody, police said. Turner was later subdued and transported to a nearby station for booking.

Once at the station, police say Turner continued to disrespect and disparage the officers.

He allegedly spit on several officers and bit the thumb of an arresting officer, who was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

When asked to explain his behavior, the suspect stated, “He got too close so I bit him,” according to police.

Turner is charged with heroin possession, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer. He was slapped with an additional charge of drug trafficking after police say they found him with an additional 29 bags of crack cocaine.

It’s not clear when Turner will appear in court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)