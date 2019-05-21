Police: Boston man caught with 130 grams of crystal meth in stolen vehicle

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing drug trafficking charges after state police say he was caught with 130 grams of methamphetamine in Woburn on Monday.

A trooper who stopped a rented Chevrolet Cruze for committing a motor vehicle violation on Mishawum Road arrested the driver, Louis D. Jeremie, 28, of Dorchester, after it was determined that he had failed to return the vehicle to Hertz and that it had been reported stolen, according to state police.

The passenger, Jeffrey C. Boris, 39, of Danvers, was arrested after police determined there was a warrant out for his arrest.

After Jeremie consented to a search of the vehicle, troopers allegedly found several small containers and clear plastic zip bags containing a white crystal substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, marijuana residue, drug paraphernalia, and a document indicating the backpack belonged to Jeremie.

Jeremie was arrested on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute, and using a motor vehicle without authority.

He was ordered held on $750,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Tuesday in Woburn District Court.

Boris was booked on the outstanding warrant and bailed for court.

