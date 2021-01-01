Police: Boston man caught with drugs during traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man will appear in court after police say he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop in Hyde Park on Thursday.

Officers conducting an investigation in the area of Oakcrest Street around 10 a.m. stopped a vehicle driven by Christopher Villar-Peralta, 20, of Roxbury, who was the suspect of a street level drug transaction, police said.

During a pat frisk of the suspect and the vehicle, police say they recovered approximately 134 grams of heroin, more that 23 grams of cocaine packaged for sale, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Villar-Peralta was arrested and is expected to appear in West Roxbury District Court on drug trafficking charges, police said.

