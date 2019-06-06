Police: Boston man caught with kilos of heroin, fentanyl

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say he was caught with a kilo of fentanyl and a kilo of heroin during a drug bust in the South End on Tuesday.

Members of the District D-4 Neighborhood Drug Control Unit were patrolling the area when they spotted the driver a green car conducting what appeared to be drug-related activity in the area of Wellington Street and Columbus Avenue, according to Boston police.

The driver, Steven Gonzalez, 29, was arrested on a charge of trafficking Class A drugs after a search warrant executed on his vehicle on Wednesday revealed a kilo of fentanyl and kilo of heroin.

