Police: Boston man charged with assault, robbery of legally blind 72-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after allegedly attacking and robbing a 72-year-old man and blinding him in one eye in Boston earlier in the month, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a robbery on Fremont Street at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10 found a legally blind 72-year-old man who said he had been attacked, police said. The man said his attacker punched and kicked him and tried to steal his wallet, and he suffered injuries that left him permanently blind in his left eye.

Officers on patrol on Tesla Street at 10 p.m. Saturday pulled over a man for a traffic stop and allegedly saw he resembled a description of the robbery suspect. The man allegedly went to the police station to be interviewed and was charged in the robbery.

Willis McGhee, 50, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery on a person older than 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unarmed robbery and mayhem. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

