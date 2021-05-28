BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man allegedly distracted an elderly woman before stealing her purse at an MBTA station in the city Wednesday morning.

Faychel Daamache, 53, approached a 75-year-old woman who was sitting at Haymarket Station with her small dog around 8:40 a.m., according to transit police.

He pretended to be interested in her dog and engaged in small talk with the woman in an effort to distract her, transit police allege.

Daamache then stole her purse, which contained the woman’s cellphone, keys, identification and bank cards, police said.

Detectives placed Daamche into custody at his residence on Thursday.

He was transported to transit police headquarters for booking.

