Police: Boston man due in court after attacking bus driver, causing crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man accused of attacking a bus driver, causing a crash in Randolph on Monday night, is set to face a judge.

Mathew Young, 24, is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Quincy District Court on several charges, including assault and battery on a bus driver, and wrongful interference of operation of a vehicle carrying passengers for hire

The low-speed bus crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of North Main and Grove streets after Young punched the 48-year-old driver in the face, according to Randolph police.

The Brockton Area Transit Authority bus careened into another vehicle before coming to rest against a utility pole. A witness described to 7NEWS the moment leading up to the crash.

“There was a young man who wanted to get off the bus and the bus driver wouldn’t let him off,” one witness said, “so he started attacking the bus driver, punched the bus driver in the face, and the bus driver lost control, hit a car and then hit a pole.”

The 16 victims, including the bus driver and a 10-year-old boy, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Among those transported were the 50-year-old driver of the car that was struck and her 61-year-old passenger.

“This attack on the driver made for a very dangerous situation for riders on the bus and anyone traveling in the immediate area,” Randolph Police Chief William Pace said.

North Main Street was temporarily closed while crews worked to clear and investigate the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)