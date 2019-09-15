Police: Boston man had illegal gun, large-capacity ammunition device

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing gun and drug charges after officers allegedly found him with a loaded handgun with a large-capacity magazine Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant at 70 Lyndhurst St. in Dorchester at 8:30 a.m. Friday and allegedly found a man with a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun with a defaced serial number, two 30-round magazines and marijuana with a digital scale and packaging materials.

Nyjulius Johnson, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of a large-capacity feeding device, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and possession with intent to distribute class D drugs.

Johnson will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

