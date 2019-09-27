CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man allegedly hit a woman in the head with a pipe before stealing her purse in Cambridge Thursday evening.

Officers responding to reports of an armed robbery in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue learned that 23-year-old Kennan Duris had assaulted the woman before stealing from her and fleeing the scene, police said.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

Duris, 23, was later arrested at the corner of Story and Brattle streets after being positively identified by the victim, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)