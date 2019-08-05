BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man indecently assaulted a woman as she exited a Green Line train at North Station in Boston on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers responding to a radio call for a reported assault around 1:10 p.m. met with the victim who said an unknown man had tried talking to her before following her off the inbound train and indecently assaulted her from behind, according to transit police.

The suspect allegedly fled but officers found a man matching the suspect’s description in the commuter rail lobby.

The victim positively identified the suspect as the man who assaulted her, transit police said.

The suspect, 26-year-old Dwyarrn Burton, was placed into custody and transported to the transit police headquarters for booking.

During this process, transit police say they discovered Burton had a warrant out for his arrest issued from Cambridge for disorderly conduct.

