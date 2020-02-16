Police: Boston man injures juvenile with knife at Dudley Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested for an assault Wednesday after police say he injured a man with a knife at Dudley Station in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a disturbance at 3:40 p.m. aboard a Route 28 bus on its way to Roxbury were told that an adult male, identified as Terrell Brewster, 27, had gotten into a verbal dispute with a juvenile, transit police said.

As the two exited the bus inside Dudley Station, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and assaulted the juvenile, causing serious but non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The juvenile was transported to an area hospital and Brewster was arrested for assault, police said.

