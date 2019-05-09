Police: Boston man posed as attorney, tried to scam senior citizen out of thousands of dollars

BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Boston man who allegedly posed as an attorney is facing criminal charges after investigators say he tried to scam a senior citizen in Tennessee out of thousands of dollars.

Julio Feliciano, 31, was arrested Wednesday at a UPS store in Bristol, Rhode Island, on a charge of attempted larceny over $1,500 and conspiracy, according to Rhode Island State Police Superintendent James M. Manni.

Feliciano’s arrest stemmed from an investigation after the manager of the store told police she had received a suspicious package and reached out to the sender, who was later identified as an 85-year-old woman in Tennessee.

The elderly woman stated that she had received a phone call from a man who identified himself as an attorney and said her grandson had been arrested, police said. The man allegedly told her to send a package containing $5,200 in $100 bills to a person whose address was listed as the UPS store.

Feliciano was nabbed by state troopers when he showed up at the store to retrieve the package.

“These types of crimes are particularly disturbing because they target a particularly vulnerable population – our senior citizens,” Colonel Manni said in a press release. “We encourage seniors and their families to take steps to protect themselves against scam artists, and the Rhode Island State Police will arrest anyone caught preying on senior citizens in this manner.”

Feliciano was arraigned at the Wickford State Police Barracks. He was released pending further court action.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)