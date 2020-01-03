Police: Boston man punched out bus window when refused free ride

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say he punched out an MBTA bus door window in Dorchester on Thursday after the driver refused to give him a free ride.

A transit police officer patrolling the area of the MBTA’s Ashmont Station about 10 a.m. allegedly saw Carlos Agrinsoni, 36, punch out the window of an MBTA bus, according to transit police.

After speaking with the driver, who said Agrinsoni shattered the window when he was asked to his fare, police arrested him on a charge of malicious destruction of property.

