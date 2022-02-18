BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after authorities say he punched out an MBTA bus window and violently resisted arrest.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance on a bus in the area of Washington Street and Union Park around 2 p.m. encountered a man and woman who were “creating a hostile and unsafe environment,” according to the Transit Police Department.

Police say the officers attempted to reason with the unruly couple but they refused to cooperate, forcing other passengers to disembark and board another bus.

The man, who police identified as 59-year-old Samuel Fernandez, exited the bus and allegedly chased after the second bus that had assumed the passengers.

Fernandez then punched the door of the second bus, causing the window to shatter, police said.

When officers attempted to place him in custody, he reportedly resisted and directed his hostility at them.

Fernandez was ultimately subdued and booked at transit police headquarters.

