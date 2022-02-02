BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges in connection with a violent assault at North Station that left a disabled person injured, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers on patrol in the area of the Government Center station on Tuesday arrested 38-year-old Giovanni Medina, according to the Transit Police Department.

Medina allegedly accosted a 26-year-old man with intellectual disabilities and repeatedly punched him in the face while at North Station on the morning of Dec. 23, 2021.

It’s not clear when Medina will be called to court.

