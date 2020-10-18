Police: Boston man stabbed stranger who refused to give him $20

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested in Boston after police say he stabbed a person for refusing to give him $20 on Friday.

Officers responding to a call for a stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue just before 3 p.m. found a victim that was suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness at the scene told police that a suspect, identified as Davon Hussey, 18, of Mattapan, walked into the store and demanded $20 from him, police said. He then turned to the victim, who also refused.

Hussey allegedly reached over the counter to stab the victim with a pair of box cutters, according to police. He was located less than two hours later and was placed under arrest after a brief struggle, police said.

Hussey is being charged with attempt to commit a crime: armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife) and resisting arrest, police said.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

