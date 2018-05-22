PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WHDH) — Police say a Boston man stole an ambulance from outside a Rhode Island hospital and took it on a 40-mile joyride before being stopped in Connecticut.

Police say Providence Rescue 6 was taken from Rhode Island Hospital at about 6 a.m. Monday. It had just dropped off a patient and police said the keys were still in the ignition.

The suspect was pulled over on Interstate 95 in North Stonington, Connecticut, about 40 miles away from Providence.

Connecticut police charged 36-year-old Johnny Kimbrough with motor vehicle larceny. He was taken to a hospital and could not be reached for comment. He was given a June 4 court date.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare at first told WPRO-AM it appeared a patient stole the ambulance, but police later backed off that. The hospital says security video shows someone walking off the street to take it.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said the ambulance does not appear to have any damage.

