Police: Boston man threatened to shoot Brinks worker at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a Brinks worker who was servicing an ATM at South Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery in progress around 3:15 p.m. were pointed in the direction of 50-year-old Daniel Flynn, who was fleeing on Summer Street, according to the Transit Police Department.

After giving chase and eventually apprehending Flynn, police say officers learned that the suspect had approached a Brinks employee inside the transportation center and said, “This is a robbery.”

Flynn allegedly threatened to shoot the employee if he did not turn over some cash from the ATM. Police say the worker was able to distance himself from Flynn and call 911.

Police did not say what charges Flynn is facing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)