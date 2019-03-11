Police: Boston men arrested after traffic stop uncovers edibles, marijuana, gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Jamaica Plain men were arrested Sunday after police say a search of a vehicle he was riding in uncovered marijuana edibles, THC and BHO cartridges, loose marijuana, and a loaded gun.

Officers who conducted a traffic stop in the area of West Main and Morton streets about 6:25 p.m. arrested Wilbert Soto, 21, and Luis Otero, 21, after finding various edibles, THC and BHO cartridges, loose marijuana, cash, and a loaded .380 caliber Lorcin handgun in their vehicle, according to Boston police.

Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

Soto will be arraigned on charges distributing a Class D drug and possessing Class C and D drugs with intent to distribute.

Otero will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possessing Class C and D drugs with intent to distribute.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)