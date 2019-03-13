Police: Boston men arrested on weapons charges after loaded gun found in child’s car seat

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men were arrested on weapons charges Tuesday shortly after a shooting in Roxbury that left one man injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 60 Annunciation Road about 3:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Then, around 9:10 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Washington Street in Dorchester that matched the description of one seen fleeing the scene of the shooting.

The driver, Antonio Williams, 20, of Roxbury, and his passenger, Rafael Pena, 24, of Boston, was arrested after a partially loaded 9mm Ruger SR9 handgun with an obliterated serial number was found hidden in the padding of an unoccupied children’s car seat in the back of the car.

Pena and Williams are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)