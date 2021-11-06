BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an officer fatally shot a man who stabbed another officer in Dorchester Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a domestic violence call at an Ingleside Street home at 6:15 p.m. found a man on the third floor landing, BPD Superintendent-In-Chief Greg Long said. The man stabbed one of the officers in the neck with a knife and another officer shot him, Long said.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, Long said. The stabbed officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Long said police recovered a knife at the home and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office was investigating.

No other information was immediately released.

