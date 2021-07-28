BOSTON (WHDH) - A juvenile was taken into custody Wednesday after a Boston police officer was allegedly stabbed.

Police say the officer was stabbed in the elbow on Blue Hill Avenue. There has been no word on that officer’s condition at this time.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

No further details have been made available.

