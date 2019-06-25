CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police assisted a man Monday night who had been previously stabbed in Boston.

The victim was stabbed in the area of Harvard and Lee streets before venturing into Cambridge around 10:15 p.m., according to Cambridge police.

Paramedics transported him to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston police are investigating the stabbing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)