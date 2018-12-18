BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a loaded gun after leading officers on a lengthy foot chase in Boston Monday evening.

Officers on patrol in the area of Astoria Street just before 6 p.m. saw a young Boston man walking in a way that suggested he had a weapon as he clutched at the waistband of his sweatpants, according to Boston police.

When the officer approached him, they say he immediately took off running, leading them on a foot chase that ended in his arrest.

A firearm was allegedly seized from the suspect’s waistband.

The teen, whose name was not released because of his age, is facing several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a high capacity feeding device and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)