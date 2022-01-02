DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston 15-year-olds are facing multiple charges after an armed carjacking in Dedham Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an armed carjacking in the parking lot of 300 Providence Highway at 6 p.m. saw the car by the Harris Street bridge a short time later, police said. The car crashed into the curb and three people ran away, according to police.

Police arrested two male teenagers and found a BB gun near the crash site, officials said. No other information was immediately available.

