Police: Boston woman arrested after traffic stop uncovers loaded gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing weapons charges after police allegedly found an illegal loaded handgun in her car on Friday.

Officers investigating a recent shooting on Lincoln Street in Dorchester stopped a car on Adams Street around 4 p.m. Friday, police said.

The driver, Lisa Nguyen, 26, was arrested after police allegedly found a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine in a bag she was carrying.

She will be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court on charges of carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

