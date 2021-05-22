Police: Boston woman facing assault and battery charges after attacking rideshare operator

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing assault and battery charges after she allegedly attacked the rideshare operator of the vehicle she was in, officials said.

A Transit Police officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Southampton Street in Roxbury around 11:45 p.m. when he heard a woman screaming for help. A vehicle then pulled up next to the officer and he saw the passenger in the back seat attacking the driver, who was screaming for help, police said.

The officer exited his vehicle and ended the assault.

The passenger, later identified as Charlotte Beasley, 62, of Boston was arrested by the Transit Police officer.

The victim, a 37-year-old woman, told the officer she is a rideshare driver who was sent to pick up Beasley. She claims Beasley began to attack her unprovoked.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)