Police: Boston woman punched elderly woman in back of head during dispute over train seat

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston woman is facing assault charges after police say she punched an elderly woman in the back of the head during a dispute over a seat on an MBTA train last week.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at the Harvard Square Station in Cambridge on Friday evening spoke with a 71-year-old woman who said she had been attacked while onboard a crowded Red Line train, according to the Transit Police Department.

After failing to find an open seat, police said the victim told officers that the suspect, 23-year-old Jada Campbell, was not cooperative when she was asked to move her purse, which was occupying an entire seat.

The victim politely asked Campbell to hold her purse so the seat could be freed up but Campbell refused to do so, according to police.

The victim told officers that she then handed the purse to Campbell and was about to take a seat when Campbell became enraged. Campbell allegedly stood up and struck the victim in the back of the head with a closed fist.

Campbell was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

She was later booked on charges including assault and battery on a person over 60, intimidation of a witness and resisting arrest.

