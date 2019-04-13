Police: Botched drug deal in Cambridge leads to armed robbery

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an apparent drug deal turned into an armed robbery in Cambridge Saturday.

Officers arriving at the scene around 6:40 p.m. say the victims told them they met the suspects in a parking lot on Blanchard Road for a drug deal.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, allegedly robbed the victims and forced them into their car.

Police say the suspects drove around with the victims for a short time before returning them to Blanchard Road.

No one was hurt.

Cambridge and Belmont police are working together to investigate the matter further.

