NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — A drunk driver crashed a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 Monday night, causing bottled water to spill onto the highway, New Hampshire State Police said.

John Kelley, 49, of Dracut, was driving a 1995 Peterbilt with a 53-foot box trailer attached when he lost control of the tractor-trailer and struck several trees along the shoulder on I-95 southbound, state police said. The crash caused the trailer’s cargo of water bottles to spill out.

Keller was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with no significant injuries, according to state police.

He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Keller was released on bail and is expected to appear in Seabrook District Court on July 26.

A portion of I-95 southbound was closed for about five hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Dan Peete at 603-679-3333.

