Police: Boy admits to making up story about attempted abduction in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy who claimed to have been nearly abducted in a school parking lot in Peabody earlier this week has admitted to making up the story, police announced on Friday.

The boy told officers that he walking with his scooter in the area of Swampscott Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a man he didn’t know approached him from behind, covered his mouth, and dragged him to the school parking lot.

The boy told police he managed to break free and run home.

But on Friday, police announced on Twitter that the boy “recanted the allegation.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)