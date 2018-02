PHILADELPHIA (WHDH) — Police in Philadelphia are looking for a person who tried getting into a charter school with a gun.

Surveillance video showed the boy attempted to gain entrance to the school, but the doors were look. He then can be seen running off.

This incident happened last Thursday.

Police said they believe he is between 13 and 16 years old.

