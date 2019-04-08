Police: Boy ‘surfing’ on top of parent’s car run over after tumbling to ground

(WHDH) — A boy who police say was “surfing” on top a car being driven by one of his parents suffered “major” injuries when he tumbled to the ground and got run over.

California City police officers responding to report of a child who was struck by a car on Friday found a badly hurt 10-year-old boy in the road, authorities said.

Police say investigators determined that the child was “surfing” on top of a car driven by one of his parents. He is said to have slipped and fallen down in the vehicle’s path.

The child was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

