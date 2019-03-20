Police: Boyfriend of dead woman says she ‘tormented’ him

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police say a 59-year-old woman who was found dead in a Portland apartment was strangled.

Authorities have released more details about the death of Patricia Grassi after her body was found Sunday.

Court documents show she was strangled with a blanket, and her partner, 61-year-old Gregory Vance, told police he did it because she was “tormenting” and “slapping” him. The court documents also indicate Vance confessed in phone calls to his daughter and ex-wife.

Vance, who’s charged with murder, was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Tina Nadeau, one of his attorneys, said Vance is entitled to a presumption of innocence and that it will take time to properly investigate what happened. She said she and her co-counsel will explore “all avenues” for his defense.

