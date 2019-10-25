Police: Boyfriend of woman missing since 2018 bought chainsaw on day she disappeared

(WHDH) — Police filed charges on Thursday against a man who they say purchased a chainsaw on the day his girlfriend vanished in June 2018.

Erik Fardell Arceneaux, 47, of Houston, is wanted on a charge of murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 29-year-old Maria Rodriguez, according to the Houston Police Department.

Arceneaux is still at large. Rodriguez’s body has not yet been discovered but police say they have evidence that indicates Arceneaux bought a chainsaw and trash bags on the day of his girlfriend’s disappearance.

Investigators believe Arceneaux dismembered Rodriguez with the chainsaw, according to reports.

KRIV-TV reported that police searched Arceneaux home in October 2018 and found drops of blood on a wall.

Those close to Rodriguez say Arceneaux worked as pesonal trainer and grew obsessed with the victim, the news outlet said.

Rodriguez was said to be the mother of a 5-year-old girl.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

WANTED: This suspect, Erik Fardell Arceneaux, 47, is charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Maria Rodriguez, 29. She hasn't been seen since June 2018 & her body hasn't been found. If you know Arceneaux's whereabouts, please call @CrimeStopHOU for reward up to $5K. #hounews pic.twitter.com/38UYZz2tpm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)