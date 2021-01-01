NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A break-in suspect barricaded himself inside a home in Newburyport before being taken into custody Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at Newburyport One Stop Gas Station on Kent St. around 8:20 a.m. learned that the suspect had fled the scene, according to Newburyport police.

A witness reportedly indicated that they saw the man, who they thought may be armed, run into the residence at 3 Atkinson St.

The suspect, who is said to be known to police, allegedly refused officers’ requests to enter the home and Newburyport police subsequently requested mutual aid support from the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council and Massachusetts State Police.

The 57-year-old Newburyport man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody around 11:10 a.m.

He was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains ongoing.

Newburyport police say charges may be forthcoming.

“Our top concern this morning was ensuring the safety of this individual and the community at large, and we were focused on bringing about a peaceful resolution to this incident,” City Marshal Mark Murray said. “I’m grateful that we were able to do so, in large part due to the support on-scene from our NEMLEC partners and the Massachusetts State Police.”

A shelter-in-place order was briefly in effect for the area but was lifted shortly after the suspect was taken into custody.

