AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Police forcibly broke up a pro-Palestinian encampment at UMass Amherst Tuesday night.

Scores of officers in riot gear were seen moving through campus late last night and detaining demonstrators.

7News has reached out to the university and police for the total number of arrests made and have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

