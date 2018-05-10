BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bridgewater attorney is facing several drug charges after police say she smuggled suboxone into the Plymouth County House of Correction.

State police detectives arrested Elana Gordon, 42, following a months-long investigation into the smuggling of contraband substances into courthouses and the House of Correction.

Gordon used her attorney privileges to gain entrance to the jail last Friday and passed suboxone strips she brought with her to an inmate, police said.

Gordon is expected to appear in court Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

