Police: Bridgewater man clocked at 120 mph on I-95 is arrested for DWI in Greenland, NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A Bridgewater man is facing driving while intoxicated charges after New Hampshire State Police say he was clocked at 120 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland Thursday afternoon.

Suniel Ross, 36, was arrested by a trooper who stopped him for speeding on I-95 southbound around 12:45 p.m., according to N.H. state police.

He was arrested without incident and was released on personal recognizance bail.

He is expected to be arraigned at the 10th Circuit Portsmouth District Court on Dec. 16 on charges of Aggravated DWI and Reckless Driving.

