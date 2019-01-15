Police: Bridgewater man ran fentanyl operation in home, delivered to surrounding communities

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bridgewater man suspected of running a fentanyl operation out of his home and making drug deliveries to surrounding communities was arrested Monday following a month-long investigation, authorities said.

John Bagley, 44, was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court on a charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Detectives executing a search warrant at Bagley’s home about 1 p.m. seized multiple fentanyl pills, scales, numerous cell phones, drug packaging materials, and about $3,000, according to the Bridgewater Police Department.

Bagley was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving information that Bagley was selling fentanyl pills in the area and using his home as his base of operations, police said.

The car authorities believe Bagley used in the deliveries was also seized.

An investigation is ongoing.

