Police: Brighton man fired gun after pet owner refused to fight him or let their dogs fight

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man fired his gun into the ground after a dog owner refused to fight him or let their dogs fight at a playground in Boston on Thursday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired toward the back of the McKinney Playground in the area of Keenan Road around 7:40 p.m. met with a man who said he had been walking his dog on the baseball field when another man who was also walking his dog approached him and asked if his dog was friendly, according to Boston police.

The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Daniel Logan, of Brighton, then allegedly asked the victim if he wanted to fight or wanted to have the two dogs fight, to which the victim declined.

That’s when police say Logan began threatening the victim before pulling out a firearm from his jacket pocket and firing a shot into the ground near the shortstop position on the baseball diamond.

The victim fled the area on foot and contacted the police.

Additional responding officers soon located Logan nearby and placed him in custody.

Officers performed a pat frisk but did not find the weapon.

K-9 units also arrived to search for the alleged firearm but did not find anything.

Officers reportedly recovered ballistic evidence at the scene.

Logan is expected to appear in Brighton District Court on charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)