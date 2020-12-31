Police: Brockton man arrested after fentanyl found during traffic stop

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old from Brockton is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught with 41 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop in East Bridgewater on Wednesday

An officer who conducted a traffic stop on Washington Street around noon arrested Zachary Vasconcelos on charges of trafficking a Class A substance (fentanyl) and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after finding the drugs, two cellphones, and $95 cash in the vehicle, according to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien.

Vasconcelos is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court.

