Police: Brockton man arrested following high-speed chase, crash in Norwell

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested Tuesday following a high-speed chase in Norwell, police say.

Jonathan Alves, 23, of Brockton, was operating his vehicle on Grove Street about 5:53 p.m. when police attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop for a minor traffic violation, according to Norwell police.

Alves initially stopped his vehicle and then took off at a high rate of speed on Grove Street, police say.

He went through the intersection of Grove and Washington streets on a red light and was involved in a motor vehicle crash with another vehicle, according to police.

Alves fled the scene of the crash and was apprehended by officers after a short foot pursuit, police say.

He was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, speeding, marked lanes violation, failure to stop at signal/light, number plate violation, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with personal injury, and possession with intent to distribute Class A drug (heroin).

Both Alves and the other driver involved in the motor vehicle crash were transported to South Shore Hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

