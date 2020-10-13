Police: Brockton man arrested for grabbing young girl near cemetery

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was taken into custody late Monday morning after he approached two girls and tried to grab one of them near a cemetery, police said.

Around 11:20 a.m., 52-year-old Reynaldo Perez approached the two girls by the Union Cemetery and grabbed one of them, according to Brockton police.

The girls screamed for help and were able to run away before a woman flagged down patrol officers.

Officers searched the area and later found Perez.

He has been booked and placed into a holding cell, police said. Charges are still pending at this time.

The two girls are said to be OK.

The incident has left people who live nearby shaken.

“I walk down here to go home and it could happen to me maybe so, it’s just scary, it’s really scary for me,” one woman said.

No further information was made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)