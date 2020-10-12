Police: Brockton man arrested for grabbing young girl near cemetery

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 52-year-old Brockton man was taken into custody Monday morning after he approached two girls and tried to grab one of them.

Around 11:20 a.m., Reynaldo Perez allegedly approached two girls by the Union Cemetery and grabbed one of them, according to a release issued by the police department.

The girls screamed for help and were able to flee the area on foot before waving down patrol officers.

Officers searched the area and later located Perez. He has been booked and placed into a holding cell, according to the release.

No further information was made available.

