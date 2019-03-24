Police: Brockton man arrested for trafficking fentanyl, carfentanil

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after state police say they found thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl and carfentanil during a search of his home.

After a drug investigation by the State Police Gang Unit led to a search warrant for a red Acura sedan, troopers stopped the Acura on North Montello Street about 5:10 p.m. Friday, police arrested the driver, Etimilson Cabral, 18, for unlicensed operation.

After bringing him back to his home on Albion Street, state police say Cabral’s father consented to a strip-search. A search of his person and his vehicle allegedly uncovered 16 knotted twists of suspected fentanyl worth $470; four knotted twists of suspected carfentanil worth $100; and 11 knotted twists of suspected crack cocaine worth $330.

When Brockton police detectives executed a search warrant on his room, they allegedly found a safe containing 423 grams of fentanyl worth $42,300 and 87 grams of cocaine worth $8,700.

They also allegedly found five rounds of .25-caliber ammunition.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid many times more powerful than heroin. Carfentanil is many times more powerful than fentanyl.

Cabral is expected to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on charges including possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute, trafficking carfentanil, possessing a Class A substance with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams, unlawful possession of ammunition and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

