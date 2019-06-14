Police: Brockton man arrested on weapons charges after being caught with tactical knife, loaded gun

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Brockton man is facing weapons charges after state troopers investigating a recent uptick in shootings on the city’s South Side found him with a tactical knife and loaded gun on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers patrolling the area of Main Street spotted a man who was acting as though he was trying to conceal a firearm, according to state police.

Anthony B. Jorge was arrested after a pat frisk uncovered a folding tactical knife in his pants pocket and a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 revolver in his backpack.

State police say when they asked Jorge if he had a license to carry or an FID card he responded, “What is that?”

“Needless to say, he got the answer to his question pretty quickly, as he was charged with unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm,” state police wrote in a post on Facebook. “Great work by MSP Troopers to get another illegally-possessed gun off the street.”

