Police: Roxbury break-in suspect caught with gun, ammo

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing weapons charges after officers investigating a reported breaking and entering say they found an illegal gun on him Thursday in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a report of a person breaking into an apartment building in the area of 58 Annunciation Road about 10:57 a.m. stopped a man walking down the stairwell who acted nervous when they asked if he lived in the building, according to Boston police.

Fearing the presence of a weapon based on the way the man was shielding his body, the officers conducted a pat frisk and felt what they believed to be a firearm in the back of his waistband and uncovered a black Taurus Judge 4510 revolver.

The 35-year-old Brockton man, whose name was not released, was arrested on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

